Randle totaled 30 points (10-19 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 108-103 victory over the Nets.

The veteran forward tied Jalen Brunson for the team scoring lead on the night as he came within a handful of boards and dimes of his second straight triple-double. Randle has scored 30 or more points in six of 12 games in January, averaging 26.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.3 threes on the month.