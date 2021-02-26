Randle totaled 21 points (9-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and one steal in the Knicks' 140-121 victory over the Kings on Thursday.

Randle picked up his third straight double-double with some efficient shooting and strong defensive rebounding. The forward is having the best year of his career in his second season with New York, averaging career-high point, rebound and assist totals. Randle joins Giannis Antetokounmpo as the only players in the NBA averaging at least 23 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists this season.