Knicks' Julius Randle: Third straight double-double
Randle notched 16 points (5-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 125-123 win over the Rockets.
Randle has registered double-doubles in three straight contests, and he has reached that feat six times in his last eight contests. He continues to be the Knicks' main scoring and rebounding threat on a nightly basis -- thus giving him decent upside in all formats -- even if his shooting could use some work. The promising power forward is shooting 46.5 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from three during that eight-game stretch.
