Randle went off for 30 points (13-25 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals across 40 minutes in Wednesday's 116-109 loss to the Nets.

Randle bounced back after a dreadful 11-point performance on Monday. He made a season-high 13 shots while playing the most minutes in Wednesday's loss. Randle is enjoying career-highs in points, rebounds, assists, three-point shooting percentage, and free throw percentage.