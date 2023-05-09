Randle accumulated 20 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in 39 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 109-101 loss to Miami in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Randle tallied a team-high rebound total while finishing as one of three Knicks players with 20 or more points in Monday's Game 4 loss. Randle, who finished one board shy of a double-double, has notched at least 20 points and eight rebounds in two of his last three games of the series.