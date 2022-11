Randle finished with 29 points (10-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds and two assists in 40 minutes during Saturday's 133-118 loss to the Celtics.

Randle has now registered a double-double in back-to-back contests, and he also turned in his best scoring performance of the young season on a solid shooting night. The Kentucky product continues to serve as a valuable source of points and rebounds for fantasy managers and has also shown he can dish out a few assists her and there.