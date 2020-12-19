Randle recorded 11 points (3-6 FG, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and a steal across 24 minutes in Friday's 119-83 preseason win over the Cavaliers.

Randle is expected to be one of the Knicks' main scoring threats this season and, even though that wasn't noticeable here, he left his mark as a passer with eight assists -- his season-best mark from last season was seven dimes. Randle should stand out due to his scoring prowess, however, and he averaged 19.5 points per game. He will try to improve on those numbers in 2020-21.