Randle has undergone arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle and is not expected to resume basketball activities later this summer, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

After spraining his left ankle in the Knicks' Round 1 series victory over the Cavaliers, the issue continued to linger for Randle throughout the remainder of their playoff run. The veteran big man opted to clean things out in his ankle, and thus will be limited in his offseason training until things ramp up towards the end of summer. He averaged a career-high 25.1 points per game this past season to go along with 10.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.3 blocks and 2.8 triples in 35.5 minutes per game.