Randle is doubtful to return to Game 5 versus the Cavaliers on Wednesday due to a sprained left ankle.

Randle re-injured the same ankle that caused him to miss the final five contests of the regular season while contesting Caris LeVert's jumper with 1:17 left in the second quarter. Randle tallied 13 points, six assists and four rebounds in 16 minutes before exiting Wednesday's game. Obi Toppin has started the second half in his place.