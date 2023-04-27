Randle (ankle) returned to the Knicks bench in street clothes and is out for the remainder of Wednesday's Game 5 versus the Cavaliers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Randle exited the contest late in the first half after sustaining a sprained left ankle, the same injury that held him out of the Knicks' final 5 regular season games. The severity of the injury is unknown. If the Knicks are unable to clinch a berth in the Eastern Conference Semifinals with a Game 5 win, Randle's next chance to play would come Friday against Cleveland in Madison Square Garden.