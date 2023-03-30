Randle has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Heat with a sprained left ankle.
Randle will finish Wednesday's tilt with three points (1-5 FG), five rebounds and an assist over 15 minutes of action. In his stead, Obi Toppin and Josh Hart could see extra looks for the remainder of the contest. Randle's next chance to play will come Friday in Cleveland.
