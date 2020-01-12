Knicks' Julius Randle: Will play Sunday
Randle (personal) has rejoined the team and will be available to play in Sunday's matchup against the Heat.
As anticipated, the power forward is back with the Knicks after a brief two-game absence while tending to a personal matter. Randle will presumably slot back into the starting five, resulting in Bobby Portis moving into a bench role. Before leaving the team, Randle had been in the midst of a hot run dating back to mid-December, with the 2014 first-round pick averaging 21.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 triples in 32.7 minutes over a 13-game stretch.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...