Knicks' Julius Randle: Will play Sunday

Randle (personal) has rejoined the team and will be available to play in Sunday's matchup against the Heat.

As anticipated, the power forward is back with the Knicks after a brief two-game absence while tending to a personal matter. Randle will presumably slot back into the starting five, resulting in Bobby Portis moving into a bench role. Before leaving the team, Randle had been in the midst of a hot run dating back to mid-December, with the 2014 first-round pick averaging 21.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 triples in 32.7 minutes over a 13-game stretch.