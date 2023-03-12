Randle recorded 19 points (5-24 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes during Saturday's 106-95 loss to the Clippers.

Randle ended with 19 points in the loss, but it certainly came at a price. Unfortunately, his 5-of-24 from the field could certainly impact a weekly matchup for the worse, much to the disappointment of anyone rostering him. While it has been a terrific season for Randle, his efficiency issues, along with a lack of defense, do put a cap on his overall fantasy value.