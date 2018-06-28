Knicks' Justin Harper: Headed to summer league with Knicks

Harper will suit up for the Knicks' summer league team, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

Since graduating from Richmond in 2011, Harper has bounced around internationally and most recently played for ASVEL Basket of the French LNB Pro A league. In 37 games with ASVEL, Harper averaged 9.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 19.7 minutes. Despite playing overseas for so long, Harper continues his quest to earn an NBA contract and will now head to summer league with the Knicks to try and impress the coaching staff. While Harper faces long odds on making the roster, the 6-foot-10 big man could earn a trip to training camp if he puts on a show.