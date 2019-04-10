Allen (concussion) will be available to play in Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Allen's finally made it through concussion protocol after a four-game absence and will be available to play Wednesday. In 18 games this season, the second-year guard's averaged 9.8 points, 3.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 21.5 minutes.

