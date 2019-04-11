Allen finished with 13 points (3-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block over 29 minutes in the Knicks' loss to the Pistons on Wednesday.

Allen had a big night on Wednesday, accumulating solid numbers across the stat sheet. Although he wasn't given consistent minutes, Allen was still a capable scorer in stretches throughout the season. He finishes the year with averages of 9.8 points, 3.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds.

