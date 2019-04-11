Knicks' Kadeem Allen: Big stat line in loss
Allen finished with 13 points (3-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block over 29 minutes in the Knicks' loss to the Pistons on Wednesday.
Allen had a big night on Wednesday, accumulating solid numbers across the stat sheet. Although he wasn't given consistent minutes, Allen was still a capable scorer in stretches throughout the season. He finishes the year with averages of 9.8 points, 3.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...