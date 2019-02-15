Allen contributed 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists and two rebounds across 24 minutes in the Knicks' win over the Hawks on Thursday.

Allen has been on a role as of late, averaging 17.5 points, 5.3 assists and 3.3 rebounds over his three games prior to Thursday. Allen has quietly carved out a significant bench role, and he will continue to be a good source of points so long as he plays at least 20 minutes per night.