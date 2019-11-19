Knicks' Kadeem Allen: Debuts in G League
Allen (knee) suited up for the G League's Westchester Knicks in the club's 98-96 loss Monday to the Grand Rapids Drive, playing 29 minutes and recording 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal.
The 29-minute appearance marked Allen's first outing at the either the G League or NBA level this season, as nagging foot and knee injuries dating back to training camp delayed his 2019-20 debut. Now that he's healthy again, Allen should handle a sizable role for Westchester while occasionally moving up to the NBA squad when extra depth is needed in the backcourt.
