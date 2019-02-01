Knicks' Kadeem Allen: Draws spot start
Allen will start Friday against the Celtics, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Allen has played 18 minutes in both of his games with the Knicks this season, scoring 14 total points while recording seven rebounds and six assists during that brief stretch. With Emmanuel Mudiay (shoulder) and Frank Ntilikina (groin) sidelined, Allen is slated for an uptick in minutes Friday evening.
