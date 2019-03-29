Allen totaled 18 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two assists, a rebound and a block over 19 minutes in the Knicks' loss to the Raptors on Thursday.

Allen and Mitchell Robinson were the only two Knicks who were able to do much on offense in Thursday's loss, as the Knicks were blown out by 25 points. Allen only played 19 minutes, but he made the most of them. Allen's fantasy value lies primarily in his scoring, but as long as the Knicks are in tank mode, he should continue to see a bump in usage down the stretch.