Knicks' Kadeem Allen: Drops 18 points in losing effort
Allen totaled 18 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two assists, a rebound and a block over 19 minutes in the Knicks' loss to the Raptors on Thursday.
Allen and Mitchell Robinson were the only two Knicks who were able to do much on offense in Thursday's loss, as the Knicks were blown out by 25 points. Allen only played 19 minutes, but he made the most of them. Allen's fantasy value lies primarily in his scoring, but as long as the Knicks are in tank mode, he should continue to see a bump in usage down the stretch.
More News
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.