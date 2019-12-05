Allen scored 24 points (9-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while posting six rebounds and five assists in Wedneday's G League win over Santa Cruz.

Allen earned some tread on the big stage during Monday's loss to the Bucks, recording nine points, two assists and a steal. This was the 26-year-old guard's first game back in the G League, and he performed well hitting 64.3 percent of shots and tying for the team lead in points with Ignas Brazdeikis.