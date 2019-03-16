Allen totaled 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds, three steals, and one assist in 28 minutes during Friday's 109-83 loss to the Spurs.

Allen was back in the rotation Friday and came away with a solid all-around line. Dennis Smith Jr. (back) was ruled out which meant Emmanuel Mudiay moved into the starting lineup. Allen has shown the ability to produce when afforded the opportunity and it would make sense for the Knicks to give him playing time over the likes of Mudiay. The chance of that actually happening is remote but he is worth keeping an eye on in case he can carve out a larger role moving forward.