Allen (illness) is expected to play Friday against the Nuggets, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.

An illness prevented Allen from playing Wednesday, but it seems like it'll be just a one-game absence. Across his past three appearances, he's averaging 7.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 23.7 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories