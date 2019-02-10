Allen accumulated 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds, and two steals in 28 minutes during Saturday's 104-99 loss to the Raptors.

Allen registered career highs in scoring, assists, steals, and made threes. The 26-year-old former Wildcat stepped up and saw the vast majority of playing time at shooting guard while starter Damyean Dotson struggled and was limited to 19 minutes. Still, the Knicks remain fairly unpredictable when it comes to which players are going to produce on any given night, so Allen's fantasy value remains somewhat minimal until proven otherwise.