Allen has been sent to the G League and will not play during Friday's contest against Minnesota, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Emmanuel Mudiay's return from injury made backcourt minutes more difficult to come by, but the decision to send Allen to the G League is curious considering he's been great for the Knicks lately. Over the past four games, he's averaging 16.5 points, 6.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals. The situation is worth monitoring, as Allen had been showing promise of fantasy value.