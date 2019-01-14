The Knicks will sign Allen to a two-way contract Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

New York had an open two-way spot after undrafted rookie Allonzo Trier had his contract converted into a standard deal earlier this season, so Allen will fill the void. Allen, who had attended training camp with New York before getting cut, has been playing exclusively this season at the organization's G League affiliate in Westchester. Over 25 appearances, the 6-foot-3 guard has averaged 13.7 points, 5.7 assists, 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 treys and 1.6 steals in 30.7 minutes per contest. He's likely continue to see the bulk of his opportunities in the G League for the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign.