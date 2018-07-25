Knicks' Kadeem Allen: Joins New York
Allen and the Knicks agreed to a contract on Wednesday, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
The terms of the agreement have not been disclosed, but it's likely a training camp or two-way deal. Allen, a second-round pick out of Arizona in 2017, played 107 minutes for the Celtics last season. He spent most of the campaign in the G-League, averaging 17.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.2 steals.
