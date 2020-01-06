Knicks' Kadeem Allen: Logs nine points, six assists
Allen accumulated nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in 20 minutes during Sunday's 135-32 loss to the Clippers.
Allen finished with season highs in assists, rebounding and minutes and matched his season highs in scoring and steals. This was just his third appearance thus far this season, as Allen was injured to begin the campaign and has spent the vast majority of his time in the G League since making his season debut for Westchester back on Nov. 19. If Elfrid Payton (personal) and/or Dennis Smith (oblique) miss Tuesday's matchup, Allen could be called upon once again, though the Lakers are one of the league's top defensive units.
More News
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.