Allen accumulated nine points (4-9 FG, 1-3 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in 20 minutes during Sunday's 135-32 loss to the Clippers.

Allen finished with season highs in assists, rebounding and minutes and matched his season highs in scoring and steals. This was just his third appearance thus far this season, as Allen was injured to begin the campaign and has spent the vast majority of his time in the G League since making his season debut for Westchester back on Nov. 19. If Elfrid Payton (personal) and/or Dennis Smith (oblique) miss Tuesday's matchup, Allen could be called upon once again, though the Lakers are one of the league's top defensive units.