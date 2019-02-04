Knicks' Kadeem Allen: Moves to second unit
Allen moved to the bench in Sunday's 96-84 loss to the Grizzlies and provided zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds and one block in 20 minutes.
Allen had started the Knicks' previous game Friday against the Celtics and played 35 minutes with Emmanuel Mudiay (shoulder) and Frank Ntilikina (groin) unavailable and the team in the midst of finalizing a trade that sent Trey Burke to Dallas. Dennis Smith Jr., one of three players the Knicks received in the trade, was immediately installed as the team's starting point guard in his debut Sunday and should have a clear path to a near-30-minute role the rest of the season. Though Allen still stuck around in coach David Fizdale's rotation with Smith in the fold, the second-year player could drop out of the mix once one of Mudiay or Ntilikina is ready to play again. That should happen shortly before or after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...