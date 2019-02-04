Allen moved to the bench in Sunday's 96-84 loss to the Grizzlies and provided zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds and one block in 20 minutes.

Allen had started the Knicks' previous game Friday against the Celtics and played 35 minutes with Emmanuel Mudiay (shoulder) and Frank Ntilikina (groin) unavailable and the team in the midst of finalizing a trade that sent Trey Burke to Dallas. Dennis Smith Jr., one of three players the Knicks received in the trade, was immediately installed as the team's starting point guard in his debut Sunday and should have a clear path to a near-30-minute role the rest of the season. Though Allen still stuck around in coach David Fizdale's rotation with Smith in the fold, the second-year player could drop out of the mix once one of Mudiay or Ntilikina is ready to play again. That should happen shortly before or after the All-Star break.