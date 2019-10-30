Allen (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Magic, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Allen had already missed the Knicks' first four games with the right knee issue, but he likely wouldn't have been included in coach David Fizdale's rotation anyway. The 26-year-old's absence looms larger Wednesday, however, as fellow point guards Dennis Smith (personal) and Elfrid Payton (hamstring) have also been ruled out. Allen, one of New York's two two-way players, is currently with the G League's Westchester Knicks for training camp and could continue to rehab his injury with the affiliate.