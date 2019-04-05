Allen (concussion) is listed as out for Friday's game against Houston.

Allen is still going through the league's concussion protocol since suffering the head injury on Monday, and he will miss his second straight game as a result. Mario Hezonja will get the start at point guard Friday with the Knicks' backcourt riddled with injuries.

