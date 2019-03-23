Knicks' Kadeem Allen: Plays 15 minutes in Friday's loss
Allen accumulated three points (1-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, one rebound, and one steal in 15 minutes during Friday's 111-93 loss to the Nuggets.
Allen returned to the lineup following a one-game absence due to an illness. The 26-year-old guard didn't commit any turnovers but struggled from the field. It wasn't long ago that Allen managed a string of five consecutive double-digit scoring performances. Still, he's too inconsistent to rely on in most formats.
