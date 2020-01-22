Knicks' Kadeem Allen: Produces double-double
Allen posted 27 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds and five assists across 32 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Capital City.
Allen led the team in points while ranking second in rebounds, and he continues to be automatic from the line, as he's made 81.2 percent of free throw this year. The 27-year-old has played nine games at the top level this year as well, so it's fitting that he's leading the team's affiliate.
