Knicks' Kadeem Allen: Recalled from G League
Allen was recalled from the Westchester Knicks of the G League on Friday, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Allen has been with Westchester for a couple weeks now and most recently scored 23 points in 37 minutes in the team's loss to Delaware on Monday. He'll now be available for the New York's outing in San Antonio on Friday night.
