Allen was recalled from the G League on Monday, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.

Allen will provide the Knicks with additional backcourt depth for the time being with both Emmanuel Mudiay (shoulder) and Frank Ntilikina (groin) currently nursing injuries. In 32 G League games this season, Allen is averaging 14.7 points, 6.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds and a combined 2.1 blocks/steals per game (31.1 minutes).