Knicks' Kadeem Allen: Registers 22 points in loss
Allen recorded 22 points (8-22 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Canton.
Allen has spent some time with the big club, but now he's returned to his starting role with Westchester. He still finished third on the team in points, thanks in part to shooting more than anyone on the squad. His inefficient shooting has been standard this season, as he's drained 38.1 percent of shots.
