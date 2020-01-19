Knicks' Kadeem Allen: Returns to G League
Allen was assigned to the G League's Westchester Knicks prior to the affiliate's 108-104 win over the Salt Lake City Stars on Saturday. He posted eight points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals in 28 minutes.
Allen had appeared in each of the NBA team's previous six contests but was sent down to the G League in advance of New York's 90-87 loss to the 76ers on Saturday. The Knicks have Frank Ntilikina healthy again after a brief absence due to a groin injury, so there wasn't much reason for the team to keep Allen -- a two-way player -- around at the NBA level any longer.
