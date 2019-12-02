Allen was recalled by the Knicks ahead of Monday's game against Milwaukee.

Allen could see his first minutes of the season as both Frank Ntilikina (back) and Elfird Payton (hamstring) are banged up. The 26-year-old averaged 9.9 points, 4.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 21.9 minutes for the Knicks a year ago but has struggled with a knee injury in the early going this season.