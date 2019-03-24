Allen totaled 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 20 minutes in the Knicks' loss to the Clippers on Sunday.

After totaling just 10 points over his last three games, Allen poured in 16 in a losing effort. Despite playing over 20 minutes per game now, Allen's production is far too inconsistent to make him useable outside of deep leagues.