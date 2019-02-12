Knicks' Kadeem Allen: Scores game-high 25 points
Allen totaled 25 points (10-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, six assists and a steal over 32 minutes Monday against Cleveland.
Allen produced at a surprisingly high level in a 107-104 loss on the road, pouring in a season-best 25 points while also contributing across the board. While his scoring production was impressive on the night, it's unlikely that he'll manage to maintain this high level of play considering he's averaging just 7.0 points through seven contests this season.
