Knicks' Kadeem Allen: Won't practice Saturday
Allen won't practice Saturday due to a strained lower foot.
Allen, who averaged 9.9 points and 4.0 assists in 21.9 minutes across 19 games last year, will be held out of Saturday's practice due to a minor foot injury. He can be considered day-to-day heading into Monday's preseason game against Washington.
More News
-
2019 Fantasy basketball sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Nine Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.