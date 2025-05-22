Towns logged 35 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 138-135 overtime loss to the Pacers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Towns scored a postseason-high 35 points, adding double-digit rebounds for the eighth time in the past 10 games. While both he and Jalen Brunson did everything they could to get the Knicks over the line, a late flurry by the Pacers proved too much. This will feel like one that got away for New York after having led by double-digits during the final quarter. Game 2 will be in New York on Friday, with the Knicks needing to win to avoid trailing 2-0 heading back to Indiana.