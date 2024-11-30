Towns contributed 19 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 39 minutes during Friday's 99-98 win over Charlotte.

Towns did a little bit of everything for New York in Friday's narrow victory, recording team-high-tying marks in rebounds and blocks while handing out a handful of assists and finishing second on the team in scoring. Towns has gotten off to a hot start this season with the Knicks, having recorded a double-double in all but two outings. He has now handed out at least five dimes in six contests.