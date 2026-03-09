Towns totaled 25 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 110-97 loss to the Lakers.

The double-double was the sixth straight for Towns -- technically they'd be dozen-dozens, as he has at least 12 points and rebounds in all six -- and his NBA-leading 45th of the season. Over 10 games since the All-Star break, the veteran center is averaging 19.7 points, 12.1 boards, 2.2 assists, 1.4 threes and 1.0 steals.