Towns tallied 30 points (10-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes Saturday in the Knicks' 121-105 win over the Hawks.

Towns notched his eighth consecutive double-double in efficient fashion and is now shooting 50 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from three-point range during that stretch. He briefly exited at one point in the second quarter to be evaluated for an apparent ring finger injury, but he checked back into the contest after about a two-minute break and was no worse for the wear the rest of the day. The Knicks will wrap up a back-to-back set with a matchup Sunday against the Suns, and fantasy managers will want to ensure Towns is playing in that contest before locking him into lineups. He previously sat out one game of the Knicks' last back-to-back set Tuesday and Wednesday while managing a sore knee.