Towns appeared to hurt his left ring finger and headed back to the locker room with 7:39 remaining in the second quarter of Saturday's game versus the Hawks before checking back in with 5:26 left in the second quarter, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Towns tallied 12 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 12 minutes before exiting Saturday's contest. However, Towns ultimately missed just over two minutes of game time and should be able to play out the remainder of the game.