Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Checks back in
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns (undisclosed) has returned to Wednesday's game against the Jazz,
Towns left Wednesday's contest in the first quarter for unknown reasons, but he's been cleared to retake the floor to start the second period. The star big man shouldn't be under any restrictions the rest of the way.
