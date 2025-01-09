Towns (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against Toronto, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports.

Towns will return from a one-game absence due to right knee tendinitis and will replace Jericho Sims in the Knicks' starting five. In two games against Toronto this season, Towns is averaging 27.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.5 combined steals-plus-blocks.