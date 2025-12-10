Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Cleared to play vs. Toronto
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns (calf) is available for Tuesday's NBA Cup quarterfinal against the Raptors, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Towns went through pregame warmups with the intention of playing Tuesday, and he has been officially cleared to play in the Knicks' NBA Cup elimination match. The veteran center is averaging 22.5 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.9 threes, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks over 33.1 minutes per game this season.
