Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Collects another double-double
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Towns chipped in 19 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 132-101 victory over Washington.
Towns registered his 33rd double-double of the campaign, and the 19 points were his most since the Jan. 19 loss to Dallas. The star big man is having something of a down season by his lofty standards, but he remains as steady as they come from a fantasy perspective. Over his last seven contests, Towns is averaging 13.3 points, 13.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 three-pointers in 26.6 minutes per game.
More News
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Inhales 22 rebounds in win•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Available vs. Philly•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Considered game-time decision•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Iffy for Saturday•
-
Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns: Scores 14 in 20 minutes•