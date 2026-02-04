Towns chipped in 19 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and two steals over 26 minutes during Tuesday's 132-101 victory over Washington.

Towns registered his 33rd double-double of the campaign, and the 19 points were his most since the Jan. 19 loss to Dallas. The star big man is having something of a down season by his lofty standards, but he remains as steady as they come from a fantasy perspective. Over his last seven contests, Towns is averaging 13.3 points, 13.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.1 three-pointers in 26.6 minutes per game.